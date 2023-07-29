Dispatch: Shooting investigation underway in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Police are currently investigating a Friday night shooting in Newport, Campbell County Dispatch said.

The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. near Lowell and Brighton streets.

A large portion of the area is taped off as police have continued to investigate for hours.

Holland Rains/WCPO

Police have not said how many people were shot or the extent of injuries.

It's also unclear if any suspects are known or in custody.

