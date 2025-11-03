Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCampbell County

Actions

Police: 1 dead after crash involving semi on AA Highway in Campbell County

AA Highway fatal crash
Dwayne Slavey
AA Highway fatal crash
Posted
and last updated

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash and the AA Highway is closed north of Alexandria, Campbell County dispatchers told us Monday morning.

The AA Highway is shut down in both directions while authorities investigate a crash that happened near KY-709 and Thelma Lee Drive early Monday morning.

Alexandria police told us the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., involved a semi truck and another vehicle. Police said the driver of an SUV has died.

Law enforcement officials are still at the crash scene. Police have not released any information on how many people were involved, or whether anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

Morning Rush

More local news:
A Warren County woman collected 10K diapers to donate, but she has a bigger goal Arfsten, Crew avoid elimination, beat Cincinnati 4-0 to force decisive Game 3 'Prince of Torts' Stan Chesley dies at 89

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State