Police: 1 dead after crash involving semi on AA Highway in Campbell County

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash and the AA Highway is closed north of Alexandria, Campbell County dispatchers told us Monday morning.

The AA Highway is shut down in both directions while authorities investigate a crash that happened near KY-709 and Thelma Lee Drive early Monday morning.

Alexandria police told us the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., involved a semi truck and another vehicle. Police said the driver of an SUV has died.

Law enforcement officials are still at the crash scene. Police have not released any information on how many people were involved, or whether anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.