Meet Cooper: Dayton police announce new K9 recruit

DAYTON, Ky. — Police in Dayton, Kentucky have a new member of the force and he's already turning heads.

No offense to other officers, but K9 Recruit Cooper, a labrador, is definitely the cutest law enforcement agent in all of the Tri-State.

The Dayton Police K9 Fund announced Cooper's hiring over the weekend in a Facebook post.

Cooper is still too small for a police vest and he likely won't be on patrol anytime soon. But, as you can see, he projects confidence. And that's step one to excelling at any new job. On top of that, he knows he's cute and he knows that he'll get the job done when its his time to shine.

If you are in Dayton and you spot the new recruit training, feel free to say hi and offer some words and pets of encouragement.