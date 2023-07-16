Boater helps rescues man from vehicle that crashed into Ohio River

NEWPORT, Ky. — A good samaritan in a boat on the Ohio River rescued a man that accidentally crashed his car into the water, Newport police said.

The man who drove into the water did not know how to swim.

Police said the man that crashed into the river didn't intentionally do it, but he got confused and hit his brakes too hard before hitting the water.

Prior to hitting the water, the man's vehicle crashed through a parking lot gate and a patch of grass.

Emily Gibney/WCPO

The man was thrown a life jacket from the person in the boat to help stay afloat.

The man's car is completely submerged in the water and underneath wires, and police said it will take a few hours to retrieve it.