Smoke-free ordinance goes into effect in Bellevue on May 15

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Beginning May 15, smoking indoors in any public space within Bellevue, Ky. will be prohibited when the city's new smoke-free ordinance goes into effect.

Under the new ordinance, smoking will be banned indoors in any public building or place of business. Offices, hotels, factories, churches, bars, restaurants, bingo halls, bowling alleys and stores are some of the examples the city gave of buildings where smoking will no longer be allowed after May 15.

Private, member-only clubs as well as private residences that are not used as day care centers or health care facilities are exempt from the ordinance. Restaurant and bar patrons are allowed to smoke at designated spaces outside of establishments as long as they maintain a minimum distance of 10 feet from non-smokers.

"We are very pleased that city council responded to the need of our community to take positive steps for health," said Karen Finan, CEO and president of OneNKY Alliance, in a press release. "We applaud and thank the Bellevue City Council for their vote to protect the health of all Bellevue employees by making workplaces smoke-free."

Bellevue City Council passed the ordinance in February.

The ordinance makes Bellevue the 34th city in Kentucky and the second in Campbell County to implement a city-wide ban on indoor smoking. At the end of 2022, Dayton, Ky. passed their own, similar ordinance.