Police: Man's body recovered from AJ Jolly Lake after capsized fishing boat found

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A man's body was recovered from the lake at AJ Jolly Park in Alexandria after staff reported a capsized boat, the Campbell County Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to AJ Jolly Lake Monday morning after staff found a capsized fishing boat. The officers also located a truck parked nearby, believed to be associated with the boat.

Police found that one person may have been fishing alone on the lake Sunday night.

Around 4 p.m., Boone County Water Rescue recovered the body of a man, who is believed to be the boat's owner, near the capsized boat.

Police have not identified the man recovered from the lake, but they do not believe foul play is suspected in his death.

Parts of AJ Jolly Park were temporarily closed to the public due to the water recovery.

Outside of the Campbell County Police Department and Boone County Water Rescue, the Campbell County Office of Emergency Management and Campbell County Fire/Rescue assisted with the recovery.

