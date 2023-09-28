West Clermont High School on 2-hour delay due to power outage

BATAVIA, Ohio — Students and staff at West Clermont High School will be starting two hours late due to a power outage a spokesperson for the district said.

The district did not say what caused the outage. Right now, half the high school has power and the other half does not.

School usually starts at 7:45 a.m. but it will now start at 9:45 a.m.

Buses to Oaks campuses are running at their normal times, the district said. All other West Clermont schools are in session at normal starting times.

The district said the dismissal time will not be impacted.