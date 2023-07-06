Truck crashes into West Chester Township Dollar General

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A West Chester Township Dollar General was heavily damaged after a pickup truck crashed through the front windows.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Thursday at the store along Princeton Glendale Road.

The truck hit the building with so much force that its front half was lodged into the store.

A WCPO photojournalist saw a second car at the scene that also had a lot of damage.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

It is unclear how many people were involved or if anyone was inside the store when the crash happened.

This Dollar General location usually opens at 8 a.m. This incident will likely impact store hours.