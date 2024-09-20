Student hospitalized after being hit in crosswalk near Lakota West High School

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A student is in the hospital after being hit by a driver while crossing the street near Lakota West High School Friday morning, according to West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson.

Wilson said the crash happened on West Chester Road between Mulhauser and Union Centre, near Lakota West.

Wilson said the student was in a marked crosswalk with flashing lights when they were hit. Following the crash, West Chester officials said the student was conscious, but their specific injuries are unknown.

The driver involved in the crash stopped, according to West Chester officials.