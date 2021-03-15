Shelter-in-place lifted in West Chester after chemical spill

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The shelter-in-place that had been issued following a chemical spill Monday morning was lifted at about 1:20 p.m., according to spokesperson Barb Wilson.

A chemical pipe burst at a business located at 4544 Muhlhauser Road at about 11:18 a.m. Officials issued a shelter-in-place for anyone within a half-mile radius of the location.

Wilson said hazmat crews identified the leak as hydrochloric acid and that the spill was contained to the building for the most part.

"Some of the chemical did spill into the creek which is now being addressed by the EPA," Wilson said in a statement.

Muhlhauser Road is expected to remain closed between State Route 747 and LeSaint Drive until at least 2:20 p.m.