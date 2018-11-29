WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A 14-year-old West Chester boy has been charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly posting a picture of an Airsoft gun on Snapchat.

The teen posted a “realistic looking Airsoft gun with a caption implying a threat of a school shooting” on social media, according to police reports.

The incident occurred on Nov. 16 and the police arrested the boy on Nov. 18. He was taken to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the report.

Juvenile Court Administrator Rob Clevenger said the boy had a hearing before Judge Kathleen Romans on Nov. 19 and she ordered a risk assessment.

The boy was released from the detention center Tuesday and placed on house arrest. He has a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 21.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9 On Your Side.