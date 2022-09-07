Watch Now
Police search for suspect after woman shot in West Chester apartment

Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 07, 2022
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who they said shot someone in a West Chester apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to The Highlands of West Chester apartment complex on the 6700 block of Fountains Boulevard at around 1:30 p.m. following a report of a woman shot. Police said the woman was taken to West Chester Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police are searching for a man described as in his mid-20s to 30s with a beard, wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. The man did not live at the apartment and police did not provide information on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

