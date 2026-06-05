Police: Man dead after shooting involving police officer at West Chester apartment

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting involving a police officer Thursday night, West Chester police said.

Police said officers responded to an apartment complex on Zinnia Court in West Chester Township around 9:50 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming for help inside an apartment.

After attempting to contact the people inside the unit, police said officers entered the apartment and found a man inside a bedroom.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred during that encounter," police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

No officers were seriously injured, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has also been requested to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.