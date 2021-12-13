Plans for new West Chester Kroger now dead

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Plans to replace the Kroger in West Chester are dead after the township's Board of Trustees announced it is listing the planned location for sale.

In September 2019, West Chester entered into a sales agreement with Regency Centers Acquisition LLC to build a new Kroger store at 7900 Cox Road. The store would have replaced the existing store at Tylersville and Cox roads. The purchase deal never materialized, leaving the Board of Trustees to consider selling the property. The board will discuss hiring a real estate agent and listing the property at its Tuesday, Dec. 14 meeting.

The property was previously the West Chester Library and the West Chester Activity Center. The activity center closed after management company Community First opted out of its agreement with the facility. The board considered re-opening the facility for community use, but said the cost was too high to renovate the property.

"The cost of needed renovations and the demands of staffing such a facility, would bear significant cost to taxpayers with no apparent sustainable funding source," Township Administrator Larry D. Burks said in the press release."

NorthRidge Realty Group will handle the listing of the property, which is made of two parcels on 3.6 aces with a 16,000 square-foot building.