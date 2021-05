WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has died after a fire Friday morning in West Chester Township, according to the Journal News.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said emergency crews responded to a fire at about 4 a.m. Friday at a single-family home in the 6900 block of Forest View Court.

The Butler County coroner was called, and one adult male was pronounced dead.

Wilson said the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.