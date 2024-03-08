New mental health facility in Butler County focusing on kids' access to care

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Many kids struggling with mental health and addiction are unable to get the support they need.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked the grand opening of a new facility in West Chester that hopes to make it easier for kids to access mental health care.

“The open house, we’re inviting the community,” said Quinton Moss, owner and CEO of Modern Psychiatry and Wellness. “We expanded here because we felt the community needed it.”

Moss said there’s a mental health crisis in the Tri-State.

“The need is tremendous,” he said. “We've seen trends over the past five years, where we've had an increasing number of people suffering from depression, anxiety, and increasing the number of people without the suicidal thoughts or behaviors.”

One major barrier to mental health care is the long wait for access.

“Schools are trying to do the best they can providing mental health services in school, but even in those situations people may be weeks out from being able to get their initial appointment,” Moss said.

This new site connects kids in Butler County with the care they need right away.

“When you are in crisis or you’re going through something, the last thing you want to do is go in somewhere and have to wait, 6,7,8 weeks to get connected with someone,” said Erin Kutchera, director of outpatient services. “That was our number one goal was to have staff trained and ready to help anyone who walks in our doors during walk-in hours.”

They’re working to remove barriers, so their services are accessible to everyone who needs it.

“We accept commercial insurance but we also accept Medicaid, so we don’t have restrictions with that,” Moss said. “If you don’t have insurance, we help you to apply for insurance.”

You do not need an appointment to go to modern psychiatry and wellness.

Anyone needing care can simply walk into the office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and be seen that day.