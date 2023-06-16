Fortune lists West Chester as one of best places for families to live

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Where's the best place to raise a family? According to Fortune, West Chester is a great option.

The magazine ranks the township, which is celebrating its bicentennial this year, at No. 13 on its list of the best places to live for families — a list that includes one community in each state. Fortune said the rankings are based on education, resources for the aging, general wellness, financial health and livability.

West Chester is lauded for its "affordable cost of living" as well as its proximity to cities. Fortune lists West Chester's median household income at $103,596 with a median sale price on a single-family residence at $328,399 in 2022.

"With Cincinnati to the south and Dayton to the north, residents can enjoy the quiet of suburban life in the Midwest without the high prices of its urban neighbors," Fortune said.

Also noted in Fortune's write-up is the number of hospitals and "above-average" nursing homes nearby. The magazine even mentions the West Chester Raskals, a volunteer group whose name is abbreviated from Random Acts of Simple Kindness Affecting Local Seniors.

"A community spirit binds residents together in this small Ohio town, fostered by organizations that give back to those most in need," the magazine said.

Just outside of the Tri-State sits Georgetown, Kentucky, which was listed at No. 32. Lawrence, Indiana came in at No. 42.

Cambridge, Mass. was ranked No. 1, with Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Silver Spring, Maryland finishing out the top three.