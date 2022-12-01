Watch Now
Overturned semi closes State Route 747 between Union Centre Boulevard and Port Union Road in West Chester

Semi crash in West Chester
Posted at 8:46 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 09:00:39-05

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — State Route 747 is closed between Union Centre Boulevard and Port Union Road after a semi-truck overturned onto its side, West Chester police said.

The semi is the only vehicle involved and there are only minor injuries, according to investigators.

The truck struck power lines and the road could be closed for "awhile" police said.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

