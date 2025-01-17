Watch Now
Fire destroys building of a construction business in West Chester

Firefighters responded to a fire on Friday at a building occupied by a construction business on Sutton Place, located off Princeton-Glendale Road.
The West Chester Township fire chief says crews arrived at the scene around 3 a.m.

According to firefighters, part of the building’s roof had already collapsed.

Despite the severity of the fire, the fire chief reports there were no injuries.

A portion of Princeton-Glendale Road was shut down for a period of time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials are investigating how the flames started and assess the extent of the damage.

