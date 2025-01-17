Fire destroys building of a construction business in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a fire on Friday at a building occupied by a construction business on Sutton Place, located off Princeton-Glendale Road.

The West Chester Township fire chief says crews arrived at the scene around 3 a.m.

According to firefighters, part of the building’s roof had already collapsed.

Commercial building catches fire in West Chester

Despite the severity of the fire, the fire chief reports there were no injuries.

A portion of Princeton-Glendale Road was shut down for a period of time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials are investigating how the flames started and assess the extent of the damage.