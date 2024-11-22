Darius Rucker announced as newest headliner for VOA Country Music Festival

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Darius Rucker, best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, will headline the first night of the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

The festival announced Rucker will be the headliner for "kickoff night" Thursday night at the festival on August 7.

Two other headliners have already been announced: HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman.

According to the festival's website, there's still one last headliner left to announce, though it's unclear when the festival will reveal who it may be.

The four-day festival will take place in West Chester across the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds from Aug. 7-10.

Next year's festival will be the third year since its inception. The West Chester Festival made its debut in 2023, when around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of American MetroPark. The event was even more popular in its second year, with more than 100,000 attending to see the more-than 30 artists lined up throughout the day perform.

The 2023 festival featured more than 30 musical artists, including headliners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Alabama and Chris Young. Iconic country singer Joe Dee Messina also performed, as well as Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular female country artists right now.

In 2024, the headliners were Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and ERNEST.

Festival passes are on sale starting at $249.99 for a 4-Day General Admission Pass. To purchase a pass or to sign up for the mailing list, go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com.