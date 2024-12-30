As EnterTRAINment Junction prepares to close, where will all the trains go?

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — EnterTRAINment Junction is preparing to close its doors for good in January, but there's one thing Cincinnatians who loved the train-themed attraction want to know: What's going to happen to all the trains?

On Friday, the business took to social media to answer a bit of that question. Many of the trains and other attractions inside EnterTRAINment Junction have new homes, but there will be a liquidation sale held in January for any items that have not already been sold.

However, the main 25,000-square-foot train exhibit layout has been purchased in full: A group looking to open a transportation-focused museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. plans to purchase it, according to a social media post.

The group is led by Craig Fuller, who founded Firecrown Media, the post says. The museum in Tennessee plans to buy the entire train display layout, along with the Thomas Museum and the Thomas Outdoor Train.

According to those at EnterTRAINment Junction, Fuller's plan is to create a museum focused on all forms of transportation, from trucking to trains and everything in between. The hope is to open that museum by the end of 2025, or in early 2026.

But other parts of EnterTRAINment Junction have found new homes too.

The Kids Express hand crank car rides can now be found at Station Road Farm & Landscaping, a family-owned farm in West Chester.

A new brewery opening in Morrow will be the new home for a lot of the signage from EnterTRAINment, the post says.

Matthew 25 Ministries will be the new owners of the Junction's A-Maze-N Funhouse. Another local church will also be taking Imagination Junction's soft play climb-through to add to its kids center.

EnterTRAINment Junction will hold a liquidation sale for any remaining unsold items from January 11 through Jan. 26. That sale will include items like office furniture, appliances, shelving, carts, tables and any store inventory that hasn't sold.

"Thank you to everyone who has come out this Christmas season!" reads a social media post from EnterTRAINment Junction. "We have so enjoyed getting to know alll of you. One more week to make memories with us, so come on out."

The attraction's last day of operations will be Sunday, Jan. 5.

Don Oeters, owner of EnterTRAINment Junction created the train-themed attraction 16 years ago, as he chased a dream: To build the world's largest indoor train display for the public.

"This has been a labor of love for so many years and a lot of really good people have put their hearts and souls into this project to make it the best family attraction possible," said Oeters. "I've tried to find a person or a group to buy the business for over two years with no takers. To have to close it all down is a real heartache for me."

EnterTRAINment Junction was the fruition of Oeter's years of planning, financing and hard work. It opened to the public in 2008, claiming the title of having the world's largest indoor model train display — and the only train-themed family entertainment center.