Adena Elementary locked down briefly because of wounded man in parking lot

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Adena Elementary in West Chester was placed on precautionary lockdown Friday morning after a wounded man called police from the school's parking lot, according to a spokesperson for West Chester.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the school for a report of a man with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of the school; West Chester officials said it hasn't been determined if the man's wound is from a gunshot yet, but he is being treated for a leg injury.

The man was hurt off of school property, officials said. He drove to the school's parking lot to contact police.

West Chester officials said the man is not a staff member of the school and there is no immediate threat to the school.

