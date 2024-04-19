Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyWest Chester

Actions

Adena Elementary locked down briefly because of wounded man in parking lot

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:14 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 11:16:00-04

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Adena Elementary in West Chester was placed on precautionary lockdown Friday morning after a wounded man called police from the school's parking lot, according to a spokesperson for West Chester.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the school for a report of a man with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot of the school; West Chester officials said it hasn't been determined if the man's wound is from a gunshot yet, but he is being treated for a leg injury.

The man was hurt off of school property, officials said. He drove to the school's parking lot to contact police.

West Chester officials said the man is not a staff member of the school and there is no immediate threat to the school.

WCPO has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
CHCA receives major donation for a new $10.1 million soccer stadium CPD arrest man accused of fatal shooting at Corryville house party Graeters ice cream serving limited edition flavor honoring Flying Pig Marathon

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.