3 hospitalized following West Chester crash; State Route 747 to be closed for several hours

1 person was critically injured
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 31, 2023
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Three people were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a crash along State Route 747 in West Chester, West Chester police said.

Police responded to the three-vehicle crash shortly after 1 p.m., and police said three people involved were transported to West Chester Medical Center.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The third person transported to the hospital was critically injured.

The crash caused all lanes State Route 747 to be shut down between Premier Way and Port Union Road. Police said the state route will continue to be shut down for "several hours" as crews investigate.

It's currently unclear what caused the crash.

