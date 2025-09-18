Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 suspects in custody after police chase involving a stolen vehicle in West Chester

Paul Weeden/WCPO
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Two people are in custody after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in West Chester Thursday afternoon, officials said.

West Chester police said officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle, but terminated the chase near the intersection of Tylersville Road and Kennesaw Drive.

The driver of the stolen vehicle then crashed their car just a few blocks down at the intersection of Tylersville Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road.

Police began to search the area for a suspect, which officials said led to lockdowns that have since been lifted at multiple Lakota Local School District schools.

Officials said just before 4 p.m. that a 17-year-old was taken into custody. More than an hour later, officials said a second person was taken into custody.

The area where the crash occurred has been cleared, police said.

