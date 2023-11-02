Police: Woman dead after crashing off side of road in Butler County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after she apparently drove off the side of a Butler County road and hit a tree, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Thomas Road in Wayne Township on Wednesday at around 5:40 p.m. When they got there, they discovered a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a tree, killing the woman driving it.

According to police, the 50-year-old woman was apparently driving west on Thomas Road, just east of Jacksonburg Road, when she drove off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Police are not releasing her identity yet as they attempt to notify her next of kin.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, police said.