Police: Woman dead after crashing off side of road in Butler County

Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2023-11-02T12:36:57-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 12:36:57-04

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after she apparently drove off the side of a Butler County road and hit a tree, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Thomas Road in Wayne Township on Wednesday at around 5:40 p.m. When they got there, they discovered a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee had crashed into a tree, killing the woman driving it.

According to police, the 50-year-old woman was apparently driving west on Thomas Road, just east of Jacksonburg Road, when she drove off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.

Police are not releasing her identity yet as they attempt to notify her next of kin.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, police said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

