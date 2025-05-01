Police: US Marshals arrest Cincinnati man for rape, kidnapping in Trenton

TRENTON, Ohio — A 35-year-old Cincinnati man has been arrested by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force for allegations of rape and kidnapping involving a juvenile, according to the Trenton Police Department.

According to Trenton Police, Tandi Wanchu Tamang was arrested in connection with "a reported incident that occurred on April 6."

Tamang has been taken to the Middletown Jail, according to Trenton police.

Police did not provide any additional details on the allegations against Tamang.