Edgewood City Schools hosting focus group addressing bullying in the district following student's death

TRENTON, Ohio — Edgewood City Schools are focusing on mental health and bullying following the death of a high school student.

Students, staff and parents plan to get together this week to discuss bullying and brainstorm possible solutions after a letter was sent to families on Friday notifying them of the death of an Edgewood High School student.

Superintendent Kelly Spivey sent a message just two days later saying in part, "I've been informed that there have been statements posted through social media indicating there is a perception that Edgewood staff, students and administration, are not doing enough to address bullying in our schools."

Edgewood parent Angie Melvin said news of the student's death weighed heavy on her heart.

"For me personally, I’m just sad," Melvin said. "I’m sad that these kids don't realize high school is just a short period and things do get better and things can change. Mental health is an issue and I think it does need to be addressed."

Melvin noted her child has witnessed bullying at his school. Edgewood grandparent Jack Finamore said kids keeping quiet about any bullying they witness could be a concern.

"Some kids hold it back," Finamore said. "They're afraid they'll get in trouble or something else if they say anything."

In her note to families, Spivey told parents to "encourage your child to speak up if they witness or experience any form of bullying, assuring them that they will be heard and supported."

The district is hosting a focus group Thursday night to address any concerns and find solutions. It'll also organize a series of parent workshops to discuss the mental health needs of students and staff.

Parents and guardians like Finamore and Melvin said they're glad the district is taking action.

"I hope people go into it with an open mind," Melvin said. "Everyone's gunning for the board, whereas I feel they are trying to help. Other people think a little too late ... but it needs to be addressed and they're addressing it, so I think that's great."

The focus group starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Auditorium in Edgewood High School. The outcome of the meeting will then be presented to the school board at their Dec. 18 meeting.