CSX: Man on ATV hit by train while trespassing in Trenton, airlifted to hospital

TRENTON, Ohio — One man has been hospitalized after being hit by a CSX train while "trespassing on the tracks" on an ATV Tuesday evening, CSX Transportation said.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Trenton Community Park, CSX said.

Our crew on the scene saw the individual being put in a medical helicopter to be taken to the hospital. A deputy said he had serious injuries.

According to CSX, none of the train crew were injured.

Sean DeLancey | WCPO CSX said the man was trespassing on the tracks

No update on the man's condition has been provided at this time.

Deputies have not released his identity.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed.