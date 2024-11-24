Sheriff: 21-year-old man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree in St. Clair Township

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree Saturday morning in St. Clair Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies, alongside first responders from the St. Clair Township Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle crash along U.S. 127 near mile post 8 just before 6 a.m.

Officials found that a 21-year-old man driving a 2011 Mitsubishi SUV was driving southbound on U.S. 127 when he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The man was found dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office has not identified the man killed in the crash.

Butler County's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the cause of the crash. The sheriff's office said alcohol and speed appear to be factors.