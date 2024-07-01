Watch Now
Sheriff: Motorcyclist dead after hitting pole in Madison Township

Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 01, 2024

MADISON TWP., Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a pole near Madison Township on Sunday evening, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the 6400 block of West Alexandria Road in Madison Township at around 7:36 p.m. Sunday evening.

Deputies' investigation determined the 38-year-old driver of a 2022 Honda motorcycle was heading southeast on West Alexandria near Dickey Road, when the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and hit a pole.

The driver died from their injuries at Atrium Hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver.

