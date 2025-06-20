Sheriff: 3 men who are in US illegally arrested in West Chester amid investigation into domestic incident

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Officials arrested three men who are in the U.S. illegally this week after an investigation into an alleged domestic incident, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a release.

The sheriff said a woman approached detectives with the Butler County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon and reported that her daughter was in an abusive relationship and had been cut with a knife during a recent domestic incident.

During an investigation into the woman's claims, Jones said officials learned the suspect was believed to be in the country illegally and began coordinating with Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials conducted a traffic stop on a van associated with the suspect on West Chester Road and took three men who were all from Guatemala and confirmed to be in the US. illegally, including the suspect, into ICE custody.

Those men have been identified as 29-year-old Carlos Augstin-Vicente, 24-year-old Alejandro Augstin-Vicente and 49-year-old Gaspar Augstin-Puentes. All three are currently in the Butler County Jail. None have been charged in connection with domestic violence claims.

The sheriff's office said a fourth person inside the vehicle, a juvenile currently involved in immigration proceedings, was released to a legal sponsor.