Sheriff: 10 kilos of cocaine seized in Fairfield, 44-year-old man arrested

Butler County Sheriff's Office
Ten kilograms of cocaine were seized Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 by the Butler County Sheriff's Office BURN taskforce.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 13:04:08-05

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Ten kilograms of cocaine were seized by police Wednesday in Fairfield, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) recovered the drugs alongside Cincinnati DEA in a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said 44-year-old Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda was arrested during the vehicle stop.

The 10 kilograms of cocaine came directly from Mexico, the sheriff's office said.

Figueroa-Pineda was charged with possession and trafficking of cocaine, which are both first degree felonies. He is currently booked at the Butler County Jail.

