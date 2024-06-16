Sheriff: 1 dead in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at the 2200 block of Stahlheber Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver trapped inside their vehicle. Firefighters extricated the driver who died on the scene, deputies said.

Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Stahlheber Road. and appeared to have rolled over several times.

Speed is a possible factor in this crash, deputies said.

Investigation into this crash remains ongoing, deputies said.