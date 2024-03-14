Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Sheriff: 1 child hospitalized, bus driver cited after Talawanda school bus crash in Milford Township

The elementary school student had minor injuries, according to officials
Butler Co. Sheriff Car.png
Butler County Sheriff Office
Butler Co. Sheriff Car.png
Posted at 4:49 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 17:17:56-04

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One child was taken to the hospital after the Butler County Sheriff's Office said a Talawanda School District bus driver went off the road and struck a utility pole in Milford Township.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to Scott Road Thursday afternoon after a reported crash involving a school bus. Officials said there were nine elementary school students on board at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation found the bus driver drove off the road, hitting a pole.

The driver and all of the children on board were evaluated by EMS. One child was taken to McCollough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford with minor injuries.

All other children were picked up at the scene by their family members. The sheriff's office said the bus driver has been cited with failure to control.

Talawanda School District said the bus was taking parochial students home from Queen of Peace & St. Peter in Chains. The district said the bus company, Petermann Transportation, has started an investigation.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Macy's restructuring could mean store closures in Greater Cincinnati VIDEO: Possible tornado touches down in Madison, Indiana PHOTOS: Damage near Madison, Indiana after radar-confirmed tornado

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.