Ross Twp. man who was shot by deputy competent to stand trial on child porn charges

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Ross Twp. man facing multiple counts of child pornography and charges that resulted in his shooting when Butler County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his residence has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Journal-News.

Alex Michael Hoskins, 26, of the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive, was shot May 10 by Sheriff’s Detective Ricky Phillips in what the investigation reveals was an attempt to “commit suicide by cop.”

Detectives and officials with Homeland Security were serving the search warrant as part of an online child pornography investigation, when Hoskins allegedly came toward the deputy with a gun, raised it and pointed it. Phillips shot and wounded Hoskins.

In July, a Butler County grand jury indicted Hoskins for obstructing official business with a gun specification, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor; four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter or performance, a fifth-degree felony and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

Following an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and presentation to a Butler County grand jury, no charges were returned against Phillips.

Bond was set by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster at $150,00 during Hoskins’ arraignment on July 6.

Also at the July hearing, Hoskins’ attorney Brad Kraemer filed a notice questioning his client’s competence based on discussions with Hoskins.

The judge ordered a psychological competency evaluation. On Monday, Hoskins was back in court for a hearing on his competency. Oster found Hoskins competent to stand trial after reviewing the evaluation from Dr. Carla Dreyer.

A pretrial hearing was set for Sept. 13 for Hoskins.

Hoskins was interviewed by investigators, and the sheriff’s office said he confessed to possession of child pornography and sending and receiving pornographic images and videos of children, according to detectives.

