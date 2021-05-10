Suspect shot by Butler County deputy serving federal warrant

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate a shooting involving a Butler County Sheriff's deputy that happened Monday.

A Butler County Sheriff’s deputy was serving a federal warrant from the Department of Homeland Security at a home in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Twp. at about 12:30 p.m. today. Sheriff Richard Jones said the suspect was coming down the steps with a handgun.

“The deputy told him to drop the weapon. He didn’t. The deputy shot him,” Jones said. “You can’t point guns at the police and expect the police to let you shoot them first. It’s a terrible situation.”

Jones said the suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury and will be arrested on the federal warrant when he is released from the hospital.

The suspect’s name, deputy’s name, the reason for the arrest warrant, and whether other charges will be pursued have not been released. The deputy will be on paid administrative leave during the BCI’s investigation, Jones said.

“BCI will do the investigation, but what I’ve been told, it’s a good shoot,” the sheriff said.

The investigation could last up to six weeks, he said.

“The officer that was involved in the shooting was involved in another shooting not that long ago, so it’s best for the agency and him that we bring in an outside agency this time,” Jones said.