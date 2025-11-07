Ross Township trustee-elects attend first meeting after vote ousts David Young

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two trustee-elects attended the first Ross Township trustee meeting since the election that brought them into office and foretold the end of incumbent candidate David Young's tenure after he used racial slurs online and in person at a meeting in July.

Russ McGurrin, the only trustee whose seat wasn't up in the election, said he was confident newcomers Andrea Hatten and Don Bennett would be able to navigate the challenges that the Township would face.

"The confidence comes from their years of experience," he said.

Hatten has been chief administrator at the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, a position she will keep, and Bennett was previously fire chief in Fairfield.

The failure of the town's fire levy will be one of the first major hurdles trustees will face.

WATCH: We talk with Ross Township's soon-to-be trustees and fire chief about the future

First trustee meeting after Election Day leads to talks over future, heated exchange

Both Hatten and Bennett served on the fire levy committee prior to the election, and said they knew convincing voters to pass a property tax increase would be an uphill battle.

"The voters have spoken very clearly," Bennett said. "The economy had a major impact on that, the unforeseen economy of the future, and we get that."

The department has been operating on levies last passed in 2014, and Chief Chris Johns told us the levy's failure prevents them from hiring more staff and replacing aging equipment, and it could lead to staff reductions.

"They said no," Johns said. "They spoke, and we have to live with that. It's very disappointing."

Hatten told us the township will need to analyze every department.

"I think it's a deep dive. It's identifying priorities and how you fill those priorities," she said.

Young, in one of the few meetings he will serve as a trustee, criticized township administration and Chief Johns and blamed them for the levy's failure, saying they hadn't pushed the public to support it.

"If it's his department, he's supposed to be leading it. It's for his people. His people," Young said while gesturing to the chief at the end of the table.

McGurrin turned to Young and said, "Dave, this is why you weren't elected."

Johns told us there's no scenario in which the fire department fails to respond to calls for service, but he is afraid they will have to cut staff.

"I don't want to lose people, and I don't want to lose the trust people have in us," he said.

Hatten and Bennett will take office in January.

Johns said he expects another levy to be put forward for voters to consider in the spring.