BCI investigating Ross Township Police Department for alleged payroll irregularities

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has opened an investigation into the Ross Township Police Department after they were contacted by the Butler County Prosecutor's Office over allegations about payroll irregularities.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser contacted BCI, formally requesting they open a criminal investigation into the department.

"If there is any more specificity required, please do not hesitate to contact me, but I understand you have already been briefed on certain details of this matter," wrote Gmoser in a letter to BCI.

BCI said its investigation is active and ongoing, but the agency did not provide additional details.

The investigation has launched as a police levy for the Ross Township Police Department is set to expire this year. In June, the department decided to ask voters to renew the 3.75 mill levy and make it permanent — alongside an additional levy.

The levy the department seeks to renew on the upcoming November ballot has cost homeowners in the township $105 annually per $100,0000 of their home value annually.

But since that existing levy collects about $800,000 annually and the police budget runs $900,000 to $1 million, the trustees are also asking for an additional 1.5 mills — for five years — to support a truly full-time police force. It would collect an estimated $361,053 annually.

Trustee Keith Ballauer told the Journal-News in June if the renewal fails, it would mean the end of local police protection.

“It’s do or die but you’re always stuck in this position with these levies,” said Ballauer.

The last time voters were asked to support the police they voted 62% to 38% in favor of the levy in 2018. Part of the promise then was to work toward a full-time police force by adding more staff.

If the levies fail, the Ross Township Police Department could be eliminated. In that scenario, the alternative for policing in the township would be to have the Butler County's Sheriff Office provide protection.