BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing woman with dementia in Middletown.

Deborah Riley, 72, was last seen leaving her home on Lincoln Street in Middletown around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police said she has dementia and they are concerned for her safety.

Riley is a Black woman, 5'05" and 215 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 if you see Riley.