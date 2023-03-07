Police: 1 flown to hospital after Hamilton crash

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Hamilton, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Hamilton Scipio Road near the intersection of Robinson Road in Butler County.

The crash involves two vehicles, a pickup and a transport van. According to police, the van was pulling out onto the roadway when it was struck by the pickup truck.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup was airlifted to UC Medical Center.

Police did not provide an update on the driver's condition.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.