Police: Juvenile hit by driver in Oxford, flown to UCMC

OXFORD, Ohio — A juvenile was hit by the driver of a vehicle on Monday in Oxford, according to police.

The crash happened in the 5000 block of College Corner Pike, near the Burger King, Oxford police said. The juvenile who was hit was taken to McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford, but he was then flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

Oxford police posted to social media just after 5 p.m. on Monday to announce College Corner Pike was closed for a crash; the roadway re-opened just before 7 p.m.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, Oxford police said.

Police did not have any additional information on the juvenile who was hit, or his condition.

The investigation into the crash is still pending; Oxford police said the Butler County Sheriff's Office's SMART team helped with the crash reconstruction and is still working on its final report on the crash.