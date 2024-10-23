PD: 20-year-old woman airlifted, in 'critical condition' after being struck by driver in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — A 20-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a driver in Oxford, the Oxford Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of E Spring Street and S Main Street just after 4:30 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police said they a 20-year-old woman attempted to walk eastbound on Spring Street near a crosswalk when she was struck by a 19-year-old man driving a 2025 Jeep Wrangler westbound on East Spring Street.

The woman was flown via AirCare to UC Medical Center and is in "critical condition," police said.

The 19-year-old driver was not injured in the crash. He also remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Police also said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Police said the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation.

Police ask anyone who might have additional information or witnessed the crash to contact the non-emergency line at 513-524-5240.