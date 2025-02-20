Miami U. fraternity suspended as school investigates hazing allegation

OXFORD, Ohio — Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been suspended at Miami University as the school investigates the Greek organization on an allegation of hazing.

The suspension will remain until the investigation by the Office of Community Standards has reached a conclusion, said Alecia Lipton, Miami University’s associate director of Media Relations.

“Hazing of any kind is illegal and strictly prohibited at Miami University,” she said. “Miami seeks to promote a safe environment where students may participate in activities and organizations without compromising their health, safety, or welfare.

Details of the allegation were not released, but Lipton said, under Collin’s Law and University policy, hazing is defined as doing, requiring, encouraging or coercing another, including the victim, to do:



any act of initiation into any student organization or other University sanctioned organization or athletic team; or

any act to continue or reinstate membership in or affiliation with any student organization or other University sanctioned organization or athletic team that causes or creates a substantial risk of causing mental or physical harm to any person, including coercing another to consume alcohol or another drug.

Failure to intervene, prevent or report any act of hazing may also constitute a violation, she said.

This is the latest incident with a member of Miami’s Greek organizations have been investigated.

Zeta Beta Tau in June 2016 was found to be responsible for violating Miami University’s Code of Student Conduct related to hazing. The chapter was suspended from May 10, 2016 to May 10, 2018. The organization was able to file for a submission of a reorganization plan after Aug. 1, 2017, but the school said there have been no known plans for the chapter to return to campus.

In May 2019, Delta Tau Delta was found responsible for three violations of the Miami University Code of Conduct. That next month, Delta Tau Delta’s headquarters revoked the Miami University chapter’s charter.

Following an appeal by the chapter, findings of responsibility were upheld and the organization was suspended through March 16, 2034 with an option after March 16, 2029 to petition for an earlier return to campus.

Sigma Pi’s Miami University chapter was suspended from April 22, 2022 until May 14, 2023 after being found responsible for damage and theft of property, endangering health or safety, and violation of the law.

Later, Sigma Pi was found in violation of sanctions for maintaining a presence on campus after being suspended, and the suspension was extended to June 12, 2028.

Lipton said Sigma Alpha Epsilon and any other student or organization found responsible for violating the school’s code of conduct, endangering health or safety, and/or violating laws will be held accountable. Accountability could mean, but not limited to, an individual or organizational being suspended or dismissed, disciplinary probation, or requiring attendance in a substance abuse program.