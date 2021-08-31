City of Oxford votes to implement city-wide mask mandate

OXFORD, Ohio — Oxford city council members voted Monday evening to implement a new city-wide mask mandate, roughly three months after repealing the initial mandate that was in place for nearly a year.

The mandate applies to all public indoor spaces, with no mask-wearing required for outdoor settings. Patrons will have to mask up inside any public space within the city's limits.

The mandate also applies to any form of public transportation.

Children under the age of three, people actively eating or drinking, those engaged in exercise or sports and those with a medical condition identified by CDC guidelines are exempt from the mandate.