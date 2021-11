WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner has released the name of a bicyclist who was killed in West Chester on Muhlhauser Road on Friday morning.

Elizabeth Gaston Hanes, 54 years old, of West Chester, was killed, according to a release from the coroner's office on Monday.

The preliminary cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma with the preliminary manner of death listed as an accident.

The accident occurred near the railroad tracks on Muhlhauser.