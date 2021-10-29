Bicyclist killed in West Chester crash with vehilcle

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A bicyclist was killed on Friday morning after colliding with a vehicle on Muhlhauser Road.

According to West Chester public information officer Barbara Wilson, the driver of the car is cooperating with police. Law enforcement is investigating the incident and shut down Muhlhauser between International Boulevard and Allen Road.

Wilson said the incident occurred near the railroad tracks on Muhlhauser and expected the roadway to be closed for a while due to the police investigation.

WCPO will update this story.

