Three women indicted for allegedly placing 'arson device' in nail salon

MONROE, Ohio — Three women were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday after they allegedly attempted to set fire to a nail salon in Monroe, Ohio, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Officials allege 45-year-old Kim Lien Vu of Liberty Township, 29-year-old Cierra Marie Bishop of Hamilton and 18-year-old Makahla Ann Rennick of Hamilton planted an incendiary device inside Bora Bora Nail Salon on Hamilton-Lebanon Road in Monroe.

Officials said they believe Vu, who owns two nail salons of her own, enlisted the help of the other two women in an attempt to destroy Bora Bora Nail Salon.

On February 5, Bishop and Rennick can be seen on surveillance footage entering the nail salon, according to the press release. Officials said Rennick booked a pedicure under the name "Katelynn," allegedly at Vu's request.

According to the press release, Vu told Rennick to "just use another name. Sound white."

In the surveillance footage, Rennick can be seen receiving the pedicure, with Bishop sitting next to her, officials said, though she eventually can be seen walking toward the rear of the salon carrying two white bags.

Officials said Bishop placed one of the bags behind a desk before leaving the salon.

According to the press release, a salon employee found the planted device and reported it smelled like gasoline. The employee allegedly opened the package and saw it looked like an explosive device; they then took it outside near the salon's dumpsters. Officials said when that employee went back outside to check on it, it was burning.

Monroe police then responded to the nail salon for a reported dumpster fire.

Officials said text messages found on Bishop's and Rennick's phones revealed the three had been planning on planting the device for at least one week.