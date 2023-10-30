Watch Now
OSHP: Woman dies after driving off side of I-75 into a pond

Posted at 8:58 AM, Oct 30, 2023
MONROE, Ohio — A Fairborn, Ohio woman has died after her vehicle went off side of I-75, through a fence and into a pond, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said 55-year-old Yun O. Tait was driving south on I-75 Sunday night around 11:38 p.m. when her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the right side of the highway.

Troopers said Tait drove down an embankment, through a fence and into a pond. The Jeep became submerged in water, OSHP said.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, OSHP said they could see a portion of the vehicle above the surface of the pond; officers swam to the vehicle and tried to get into the vehicle to rescue Tait before the vehicle fully sank, but were unsuccessful.

Tait died from fatal injuries sustained in the crash, OSHP said.

