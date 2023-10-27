Monroe Schools eliminate extracurricular fees for year because of property tax increase

MONROE, Ohio — Monroe school officials have suspended pay-to-play fees for all extracurricular activities. The district is also examining school fees.

The superintendent announced the decision in an email to families on Wednesday.

“The pending property value increases for Monroe and the rest of Butler County have been a topic of conversation for the last several months,” Superintendent J. Robert Buskirk said in the message. “We still do not know what, if anything, will happen to bring families and homeowners relief.”

The district will not collect extracurricular fees this winter, spring or next fall. Buskirk said officials will re-evaluate the situation in a year to see if it is sustainable.

This all comes in response to historic taxable property value hikes in the wake of pandemic-induced skyrocketing property values. Taxable values are currently projected to increase an average of 37% in Butler County.

There are several efforts by state lawmakers to combat this, but what exactly will happen is unclear. Monroe City Council said in a prepared statement they are monitoring legislative efforts and encouraged residents to contact their state representatives.

City officials said they investigated reducing millage from current residential incentive districts, but the results would not be equitable for the entire city.