Man accused of break-in, attempted rape deemed incompetent to stand trial

MONROE, Ohio — A man facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Monroe home and attempting to rape a woman inside has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

A doctor determined that 32-year-old Achyut Dhimal suffers from multiple mental illnesses, including schizo-effective disorder, and is currently not capable of understanding the charges against him or assisting his attorneys in preparing a defense for himself.

The doctor said he believed Dhimal could be restored to competency to stand trial over time, however. As a result, Dhimal's next court appearance won't be until February 2025.

Dhimal was arrested at the end of February and charged with rape, abduction and aggravated burglary; Police said he entered a home on Meadowlark Lane and went to the basement, where he found a woman inside a bedroom. Court documents said Dhimal forced himself on the woman and attempted to hold her down, but she was able to escape.

Court records show Dhimal also had more than a dozen contacts with Monroe police in the three years before the attempted rape — most involving incidents where Dhimal was accused of behaving aggressively.

Over three years, police were called on Dhimal for multiple offenses. Those incidents include threatening to "blow up" people around a Monroe convenience store and attempting to get inside of a woman's apartment claiming he needed to speak with his brother because he "was hearing voices in his head," court records show.

For many of the cases where he was charged, Dhimal was also ruled incompetent to stand trial, but in those incidents officials ruled him unable to be rehabilitated in the time allowed by law. That differs from this recent ruling, where the expert determined Dhimal would be able to be rehabilitated within the time frame allowed by law, which is up to one year for this case.